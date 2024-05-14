‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 official trailer drops

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The second season of “House of the Dragon” is coming and it’s war.

HBO (which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery) released the official trailer for the forthcoming season Tuesday.

“Raise your banners,” the caption on the trailer reads. “The official trailer is here.”

Two previous teasers for the new season highlighted the civil war that takes center stage in this upcoming chapter.

“Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively,” according to a description released in March.

“House of the Dragon,” based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” tells the story of House Targaryen. It is set 200 years before the events of the wildly popular “Game of Thrones” series, which ended in 2019.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans are among the returning cast.

They will be joined by a host of new cast members, including Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers and Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, among others.

Season 2 will debut on June 16.

