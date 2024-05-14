Kelly Clarkson is on weight loss medication, but it’s not Ozempic

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson has shared she’s using weight loss medication, but it’s not the one people think.

In an interview with Whoopi Goldberg on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Monday, the topic of weight management came up after Clarkson remarked on how young “The View” co-host is looking these days.

“You’re like Benjamin Button,” Clarkson told Goldberg. “It’s like crazy every time you walk in!”

Goldberg credited it to weight loss efforts and said she’s “lost almost two people.”

“I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help,” she said. “And it’s been really good for me.”

Clarkson said she has also lost a great deal of weight with support of medication, adding, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad.”

“My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it,’” Clarkson said. “I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else.”

Ozempic, which the US Food and Drug Administration initially approved for treatment of those with type 2 diabetes, and other similar drugs have been a growing topic of conversation in the entertainment industry as Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities have discussed their experiences with the medications.

Clarkson said the prescription she is on helps her body better process sugar. In an interview in January, the singer and talk show host attributed her improved health to walking more after a move to New York and other lifestyle changes.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t,” she said. “And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

