Benny Blanco gushes about Selena Gomez on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

(CNN) — Benny Blanco is feeling the love for his girlfriend of nearly a year, Selena Gomez.

The producer and songwriter appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote his new cookbook, “Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends,” where he told Barrymore he wakes up every day and can’t believe he gets to share his life with the pop superstar.

“She’s just like the best, most genuine person. Everything is so completely real,” he said. “Like every day when I wake up and I like walk by the mirror as I’m like, walking to her and I’m like, and I like, look at myself and I’m like, ‘How did I get here?’”

He continued: “She’s one of the sweetest, one of the most charming, one of the most humble people I’ve ever met. Every day she wakes up thinking about like, ‘How can I make all my friends and loved ones around me feel better?’ Like that’s her genuine and I’m like, she’s so good.”

Blanco also got around to talking about his cookbook, revealing that SZA helped it come to life after trying some banana pudding he had in his refrigerator.

“She comes in the next day and I guess for some reason I had like some lasagna that I was just eating the day before and by the time we were done working on the album, I wasn’t even a record producer, I was just like a full restaurant,” he said. “Like every day she came and she would demand it. She’d be like, ‘I need a banana pudding. I need a lasagna. I need a steak. I need some pasta’ and I was just, I would stay up all night cooking before, but it makes me happy.”

