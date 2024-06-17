Ian McKellen to make ‘speedy and full recovery’ after fall during theater performance

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Ian McKellen is on the path to recovery after falling during a performance at a theater in London, according to a statement from the producers of play in which he is starring.

The producers of “Player Kings,” a new version of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” that was adapted by writer and director Robert Icke, thanked the audience and public “for their well wishes” following McKellen’s fall on Monday night.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits,” the statement read. “The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on (Tuesday, June 18) so Ian can rest.”

The producers also thanked two doctors “who were on hand in the audience” for “their support.”

McKellen is in the midst of a 12-week run of the three-hour show, playing at the Noël Coward Theatre. He stars alongside Richard Coyle and “Ted Lasso” actor Toheeb Jimoh.

