Glenn Close ‘hit hard’ with Covid and RSV at same time, forced to delay filming ‘Knives Out 3’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Glenn Close is in recovery mode.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 77, said in a video posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday that she has been in London to begin filming “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” and that she only got to film for two days before she “came down with Covid and RSV both at the same time.”

“As of today, (it) is the first day that I feel like I am getting back to myself,” Close continued. “I’ll have to start all over again and get into the rhythm of shooting. Hopefully I can be back on set tomorrow.”

Close added that she was “really hit hard” by her bout of illness, but that she’s thrilled to be in London to shoot the movie and “can’t wait to be back and to play with these wonderful actors.”

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is a common respiratory virus that typically causes cold-like symptoms, but can be serious, especially in infants and older adults.

Globally, about 64 million people get sick with RSV each year, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

And while Covid-19 cases are relatively low right now – with only 3% to 4% of people who are getting tested coming back positive for the virus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the US Food and Drug Administration’s committee of independent advisers voted unanimously earlier this month to recommend that the agency tell vaccine manufacturers to update Covid shots for the 2024-2025 season.

In the caption of her post, Close wrote that she’s “finally feeling better,” and acknowledged that it’s been a “crazy way to start a movie.” She also encouraged her followers to “wear a mask in crowds” and to “be well.”

The Rian Johnson-directed “Wake Up Dead Man” is the third installment of the “Knives Out” franchise, following 2019’s “Knives Out” and 2022’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Daniel Craig will return as intrepid investigator Benoit Blanc in the new film, which also stars an ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis and Thomas Haden Church.

“Wake Up Dead Man” will premiere in theaters in 2025.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.