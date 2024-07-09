Heather Morris posts loving tribute to ‘Glee’ costar Naya Rivera on anniversary of her death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Heather Morris “can’t believe it’s been 4 years” since the death of her friend and “Glee” costar Naya Rivera.

Morris shared a post on Instagram on the anniversary of Rivera’s passing. The “Glee” star was found drowned six days after going missing during a boat ride with her then 4-year-old son.

She was 33.

“Every year I’m taken by surprise how much it still hurts. We grew up together, fell apart, and came back together in such a beautiful way,” Morris wrote. “God you’re missed so much…except I can’t shake the feeling you never left…you’re still here with us..guiding us to our highest potential.”

She ended the post writing, “I miss you Nay Nay.”

The “Glee” cast became close friends over the six seasons the hit Fox series aired. The search for Rivera ended on the anniversary of the death of her “Glee” co-star, Cory Monteith.

He was 31 when he “died of mixed drug toxicity.”

