Lena Dunham says she is no longer involved in Mattel’s ‘Polly Pocket’ feature film

(CNN) — Lena Dunham is no longer toying around with a movie about Polly Pocket.

The “Girls” star revealed in a new interview with the New Yorker published on Tuesday that she is no longer attached to the “Polly Pocket” film from Mattel, after working on a script for three years.

CNN previously reported that Dunham was set to write and direct the film, just one of Mattel’s projects that were greenlit after the unprecedented success of “Barbie” last year. “Emily in Paris” actor Lily Collins was attached to star at the time.

Dunham said her decision to depart the project, in part, had to do with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which she praised as a film with mass appeal that was also “perfectly and divinely Greta.”

“Unless I can do it that way, I’m not going to do it,” Dunham added. “I don’t think I have that in me. I feel like the next movie I make needs to feel like a movie that I absolutely have to make. No one but me could make it. And I did think other people could make ‘Polly Pocket.’”

CNN has reached out to Mattel for comment.

Polly Pocket is a toy line of dolls and accessories that became popular in the 1980s, featuring a small doll and her house that comes out of a makeup compact.

Other feature movies in the works from the toy giant include “Hot Wheels” and “Barney.”

