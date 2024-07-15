More ‘Minions’ are coming

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The “Despicable Me” franchise is on a bananas winning streak.

Not only is the latest film thriving at the box office, but now a new “Minions” film is in the works.

Illumination, the animation studio behind the franchise, has announced that “Minions 3” will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2027.

The movie will be directed by Pierre Coffin, who also directed of the first three “Despicable Me” films and the first “Minions.” Coffin has provided the voice for all the Minions, the little yellow characters who serve the big-hearted and hapless villain turned good-guy, Gru, since their debut in 2010.

“Minions 3” will be produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan. It follows “Minions” in 2015 and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in 2022.

Over the weekend, the six “Despicable Me” and “Minions” movies became the first animated franchise to earn over $5 billion at the global box office.

