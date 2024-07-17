‘Shōgun’ makes Emmys history

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Shōgun,” the historical drama based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel, broke a record with its Emmy nominations on Wednesday.

The series became only the second non-English language program to be nominated in outstanding drama category. The hit Netflix series “Squid Game” was the first in 2022.

“Shōgun” also earned nominations for several of its stars, including Hiroyuki Sanada in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category, Anna Sawai for outstanding lead actress, and both Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira competing for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

In total, “Shōgun” received 25 nominations, the most of any series this year, which helped F/X garner 93 nominations – a high for the network.

Another one of its shows, “The Bear,” also made history.

The beloved drama, set in a Chicago sandwich shop, scored 23 nominations this year, breaking the record of 22 set by the NBC comedy “30 Rock” back in 2009.

The anthology “American Horror Story: Delicate,” the final season of the animated series “Archer,” the miniseries “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” the final season of “Reservation Dogs,” the reality series “Welcome to Wrexham,” and the comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” are other FX shows that also received nominations.

