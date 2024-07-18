Britney Spears has a message for Ozzy Osbourne after he called her dancing ‘sad’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — No one puts Britney Spears in a corner.

The singer was mentioned in a recent episode of “The Osbournes Podcast” in which Ozzy Osbourne said he was “fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears” dancing on social media.

“You know, it’s sad,” the legendary rocker said. “Very, very sad.”

His family, wife Sharon and adult children, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, agreed.

Spears, who frequently posts videos of herself dancing on social media, got wind of it and posted a lengthy note.

She started her post referencing Kate Beckinsale’s 2001 movie “Serendipity” and noted that “incredibly cruel people were talking about [Beckinsale] needs more age appropriate content.” Beckinsale, who is in her fifties (a fact Spears also mentioned), has been known to take on social media trolls.

Spears then pushed back on the Osbournes’ complaints. She said she hardly ever dances and replied to Sharon Osbourne calling her “a poor little thing” by writing “I’m not poor at all!!!”

“I taught dance class last week to a couple of teenagers… a lot of the kids were too thin and some were too big,” Spears wrote. “I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially but I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls to grow!!!”

As for the Osbournes, whom she referred to as “the most boring family known to mankind,” Spears ended her note telling them to “kindly f**k off.”

CNN has reached out to reps for the Osbournes for comment.

