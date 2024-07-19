Janet Jackson really, but politely, dislikes doing interviews: ‘Please stop asking me questions’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Janet Jackson loves performing. Doing publicity around her work, not so much.

During an interview with the radio program “Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin,” the topic of being interviewed came up and Jackson made clear her feelings.

“I don’t mean to be rude, but I have to be honest with you,” she said. “Please stop asking me questions.”

“I’ve never thought I give a good interview,” Jackson explained. “I really don’t like speaking, so I’d rather stay quiet and listen to other people talk, and that’s always been me.”

She then appeared to joke, “Are we finished?”

The youngest member of the Jackson family of performers has long been known for being shy.

She is currently on the North American portion of her “Together Again Tour,” which heads to Europe in September.

