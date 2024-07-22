How Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman convinced Madonna to license them ‘Like a Prayer’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — No need to wonder what you’ve seen when it comes to the new “Deadpool” movie and Madonna.

Ryan Reynolds shared the story of how he and costar Hugh Jackman got the pop icon to agree to use her hit 1989 single “Like A Prayer” in “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Reynolds and the film’s director Shawn Levy laid it all out in an interview with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM.

“It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where ‘Like a Prayer’ would be used,” Levy said.

“Also, let’s preface it with the fact that they don’t license…that Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song,” Reynolds then added.

Levy said it was like meeting “royalty,” and Reynolds let it be known how major it was getting Madonna to agree.

“It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it,” he said. “We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

Madonna, who has some experience both starring in and directing films, even had some suggestions.

“She gave a great note,” Reynolds said. “She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on.”

According to Levy, it also didn’t hurt that one of Madonna’s sons is a “Deadpool” fan.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is in theaters Friday.

