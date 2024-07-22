How Steven Spielberg changed the ending of ‘Twisters’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — One little note from Steven Spielberg changed “Twisters.”

Stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones were asked in a recent interview with Collider why their characters don’t kiss in the movie, despite their apparent romantic attraction.

Edgar-Jones said that was the result of a note from famed director Spielberg.

“It stops the film feeling too cliched,” she said. “I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

Powell added that rather than be about the romance, “It’s returning Kate (played by Edgar-Jones) to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing.”

“So that’s what you have at the end of the movie. They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated,” Powell explained.

The ending was a bit unexpected, given that a video shared on TikTok from filming teased Powell and Edgar-Jones sharing a passionate kiss in an airport set.

“I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie,” Powell added. “And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.