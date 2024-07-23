The votes are in and people want Maya Rudolph back as Kamala Harris on ‘SNL’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Maya Rudolph, you are up.

If it’s election season, it’s also the time when “Saturday Night Live” writers come together for plenty of satire surrounding politics. The late-night show may already have an incumbent when it comes to portraying Vice President Kamala Harris: Maya Rudolph.

The former “SNL” cast member played Harris so well in a 2019 guest appearance in a Democratic debate sketch, Rudolph won an Emmy. She has since returned to play Harris several times, including another memorable appearance when she hosted the show in 2021 and won another Emmy.

Given that Harris is now running for president, it makes sense many “SNL” viewers are now calling on Rudolph to resume her portrayal in the months leading up to the election.

“Upside? Maya Rudolph,” actress and writer Amy Sedaris captioned an Instagram post with a picture of Rudolph as Harris on “SNL.”

“Hope Maya Rudolph has cleared her schedule,” journalist Yashar Ali wrote on X.

Rudolph told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2020 interview that “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels reached out to her as soon as Biden named Harris as his running mate.

“He sent me a GIF of myself, as Kamala, in sunglasses, sipping a cocktail and saying, ‘Oh no,’” she told the publication at the time. “That really made me laugh.”

Rudolph added that her phone “blew up” following the announcement, and she thought for a second, “Is it my birthday again?”

Safe bet her phone is ringing once again.

The fiftieth season of “Saturday Night Live” is set to begin on September 28.

