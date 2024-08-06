Ryan Reynolds had a few questions for Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ leading man

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Brandon Sklenar came for a press day to promote his new movie and ended up in the hot seat.

Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film “It Ends with Us,” was surprised in an interview by Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds. The “Deadpool & Wolverine” star shared a video of the conversation he had with his wife’s on-screen love interest.

“It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film,” Reynolds started off. “It’s kind of crazy.”

What followed was a pretty funny interaction that included Reynolds’ mother, Tammy Reynolds, and his “Deadpool & Wolverine” costar, Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds questioned Sklenar about a “suggestive” promo photo for “It Ends with Us” and asked whether the actor had a nickname for Lively.

After Reynolds jokingly claimed he’d been on a “meth journey” for six months, Sklenar asked Reynolds if he wanted to take a break.

“From Blake?” Reynolds responded. “Sure.”

Minutes later, Reynolds gave Sklenar a hug before stepping away as his mother appeared.

“Well, it’s not every day the mother-in-law of the leading lady gets to interview the love interest and the man trying to replace my sweet little gummy bear, Ryan,” Tammy Reynolds said. “Let’s dive in shall we?”

After reading questions from Ryan Reynolds, which included instruction to “don’t f***ing blow this for me,” Mrs. Reynolds got flirtatious.

“Goddamn you’re gorgeous,” she told Sklenar. “It creeps up on you.”

Ryan Reynolds then returned to make the pitch for Sklenar to become his “new dad.”

They weren’t the only ones making the actor uncomfortable.

Jackman did as well.

“It’s not everyday a guy gets to interview the love interest of his best friend’s wife and the guy trying to replace Ryan as a husband and me as his best mate,” Jackman said.

Sklenar ends up complimenting Jackman on his work in “Les Misérables,” The video ended with the Reynolds and Jackman singing Sklenar’s praises before Jackman quipped, “I think we’ve found the next Wolverine.”

“It Ends with Us” is in theaters Friday.

