Travis Scott arrested in Paris after hotel fight with his bodyguard, authorities say

(CNN) — American rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris early Friday morning after getting into a fight with his bodyguard, authorities in the French capital said.

Police were called to the George V luxury hotel at 5 a.m. (11 p.m. ET on Thursday) to break up the fight, they said. Scott was subsequently arrested for “violence against another person,” according to a police spokesman.

Scott, who was in Paris for the Olympic Games, on Thursday attended the men’s basketball semi-final that saw the United States beat Serbia.

He was arrested for “violence against a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said later on Friday.

The security guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard, according to a spokesman with the prosecutor, who added that an investigation had been opened.

CNN has reached out to Scott’s representatives for comment.

