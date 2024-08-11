Celine Dion criticizes Trump campaign for unauthorized use of her music in cheeky statement

By Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Singer Celine Dion on Saturday issued a statement that both criticized former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the “unauthorized” use of her music at a recent campaign rally and poked fun at the campaign’s song choice.

The Trump campaign has played Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” at multiple campaign rallies throughout 2023 and 2024, though Dion’s statement said she and her management team had only recently become aware of its use, specifically pointing to it being played at Trump’s rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” Dion said in a statement posted to her X and Instagram accounts.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. … And really, THAT song?”

“My Heart Will Go On” is a romantic ballad that served as the theme song to James Cameron’s “Titanic.” Released in 1997, it is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign regarding whether they will cease playing the song at future events.

Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, Queen, and the estate of George Harrison, among other musicians, have all previously objected to Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns using their music, dating back to his original run in 2016.

Dion made headlines last month after returning to the stage in grand fashion with a performance of Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” at the Olympics opening ceremony. It was her first concert performance since revealing that she is living with stiff person syndrome, “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

