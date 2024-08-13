‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus to host panel with female governors during DNC

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus will host a panel during the Democratic National Convention with the Democratic Governors Association to put a spotlight on the United States’ female governors, the actress’ publicist confirmed to CNN.

Louis-Dreyfus – who played the first fictional female vice president of the United States on HBO’s Emmy-winning “Veep” – is a longtime Democratic supporter and has spoken out publicly on women’s issues throughout her career. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The panel, which will be held on August 21 during the week of the DNC in Chicago, will feature the country’s eight Democratic women governors: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek.

The “Seinfeld” star noted her excitement to moderate the panel at the DNC.

“Throughout their time in office, Democratic women governors have made history, changed the conversation surrounding women in executive roles, and gotten big things done for the good people of their states. They’ve shattered marble ceilings and demonstrated excellent leadership. Their voices are essential,” Louis-Dreyfus recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m looking forward to our conversation and the opportunity to shine the spotlight on these accomplished leaders.”

Louis-Dreyfus – who won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress six times in a row for playing Selina Meyer on “Veep” – has seen a major resurgence with viewers re-discovering the show after President Joe Biden stepped aside and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this summer as the Democratic presidential candidate.

As if life was imitating art, fans have noted the real-life similarities to the scripted show in which Louis-Dreyfus played the first female vice president who then became the first female president.

Given the number of memes and videos in circulation comparing the HBO comedy series to Harris’ rise, the show’s creator felt compelled last month to state the obvious.

“Don’t forget we made all that up, though,” Armando Iannucci, the creator and writer of “Veep,” wrote in response to a comment on X that summarized Meyer’s political rise and fall in the sitcom.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

