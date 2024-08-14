Kaley Cuoco is engaged to ‘Ozark’ star Tom Pelphrey

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are engaged to be married.

Both Cuoco and the “Ozark” actor posted the news on their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday, with Cuoco’s post showcasing a close-up photo of her diamond ring.

“Amazing weekend,” the “Flight Attendant” star wrote in text across the photo.

Pelphrey also posted a heart emoji on a photo of himself with Cuoco and their daughter Matilda, who they welcomed in March 2023.

Later in her Stories on Wednesday, Cuoco shared a video snippet of her ring, and wrote in a caption over the footage, “What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you,” tagging Pelphrey.

The couple first went public with their relationship in May 2022.

This will be Cuoco’s third marriage. She was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting before divorcing in 2016. She announced her separation from Olympic equestrian Karl Cook in 2021.

