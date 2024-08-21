Exclusive: Pink to close out the DNC with a performance. John Legend will take the stage Wednesday

By Jamie Gangel and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Pink has been tapped for a closing night performance by the Democratic National Convention, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

The award-winning singer-songwriter and global pop icon will perform on Thursday evening, the source said, ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris taking the stage for the most significant speech of her political career.

On Wednesday, John Legend will be the key musical performer, another source revealed to CNN, set to take the stage ahead of Governor Tim Walz’s remarks.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Pink and Legend.

A spokesperson for the DNC did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

This will be the first major politically-set performance for Pink, who has been outspoken about causes she is passionate about throughout her career.

Pink has been a longtime advocate of the LGBTQ community and women’s rights and has supported organizations that align with Democratic issues, including Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign and more.

In 2022, the pop superstar released a music video for her song, “Irrelevant,” which touched on racism and sexism in America. The video features images that reflect reproductive health care, civil rights and racial tensions. In the song, Pink sings, “Girls just wanna have rights. So, why do we have to fight?”

Pink has made clear that she does believe artists should stay silent regarding their personal politics, even if it draws criticism. When Roe v. Wade was overturned, the best-selling artist spoke out on social media.

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F**KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN,” the singer wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in June 2022. At that same time, she also posted about the “total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP,” writing, “Good will prevail over evil.”

In 2023, Pink teamed up with the PEN America, a free expression advocacy organization, to give away thousands of banned books at her concerts in Florida, where she said free speech and LGBTQ rights were under attack. “I read banned books!” Pink said on an Instagram Live with the non-profit in November 2023.

Legend also is no stranger to politics. A longtime Hollywood advocate for the Democratic party, he has been an avid supporter of President Joe Biden throughout his term and endorsed Vice President Harris. In a recent interview, Legend said that his daughter, Luna, who is Black and Asian, sees herself in Harris.

Legend, who has been on the ground already in Chicago at the DNC this week and headlined a show for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, also performed at the 2008 convention for former President Barack Obama and the 2020 DNC for Biden.

