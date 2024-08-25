Lea Michele welcomes baby girl

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Lea Michele is a mom of two.

The former “Glee” star announced the birth of her daughter with husband Zandy Reich in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The girl’s name is Emery Sol Reich, according to Michele, who went on to write in the caption that “our hearts are so full.”

Michele and Reich are also parents to four-year-old Ever.

Michele posted a photo showcasing her family, with the baby dressed in a pink onesie and a collection of hands placed on her tiny feet.

Some of Michele’s famous friends including Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her “Glee” co-star Becca Tobin congratulated the Broadway star in the comments section.

Michele announced her pregnancy in March. She revealed that she was expecting a girl in a sweet Mother’s Day message posted to her Instagram page.

“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter,” she wrote.

Reich and Michele have been married since 2019.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.