Glen Powell responds to producer’s comparison of him to Ryan Gosling in the most hilarious way

(CNN) — Glen Powell is giving credit where credit is due.

The “Twisters” actor on Tuesday responded to a report quoting an unnamed Hollywood producer who said that Powell appeals to both male and female audiences compared Hollywood heavyweight Ryan Gosling, “whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences.”

“Gosling is a legend,” Powell wrote on his X page in response to the article. “I’m just Glen.”

The latter part of his comment was a sly reference to Gosling’s Oscar-nominated “Barbie” role Ken, as well as the song “I’m Just Ken” from the movie, also nominated for an Academy Award last year. (“Barbie” was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

It’s no question that Powell is one of the buzziest rising movie stars after he appeared alongside Tom Cruise in 2022’s hugely popular “Top Gun: Maverick” sequel.

Powell’s latest film “Twisters” has grossed nearly $350 million at the global box office, marking a strong followup after “Anyone But You” – the 2023 rom-com in which he starred with Sydney Sweeney – grossed $220 million worldwide.

He’s gearing up to begin production on “The Running Man” next, a remake the 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger based on the Stephen King novel about a contestant in a deadly game show.

It’s also no question that Gosling, a three-time Oscar nominee, has already cemented himself as a Hollywood leading man, so we trust that people – of all genders – already know and appreciate his bona fides.

The comparison does, however, beg the question: Can you feel the… Glenergy?

