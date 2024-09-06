Sérgio Mendes, Brazilian singer and pop artist, dead at 83

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sérgio Mendes, a singer and composer who helped popularize the bossa nova music of his native Brazil, died Thursday in Los Angeles, his family shared in a statement with CNN.

Mendes was 83.

“His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children,” the family’s statement read.

They added that he had recently been struggling with the effects of long-term Covid.

Mendes recorded more than 35 albums over the course of his six-decade career. He last performed to crowds in Paris, London and Barcelona in 2023.

“There’s a word in English that I love: serendipity,” a quote from Mendes on his website reads. “That’s the story of my life.”

Mendes was born in Niteroi, Brazil in 1941. He studied classical music in his youth and developed an affinity for jazz music after hearing a Dave Brubeck record, according to his website.

He began playing in trios and quartets before moving to United States with his group Brasil ’66. Their Portuguese-language single “Mas Que Nada” brought them success, along with the smooth hit “The Look of Love.”

Mendes collaborated with a star-studded list of artists over the years, like Herb Albert, Frank Sinatra, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach and Stevie Wonder. Some of his other memorable songs include “Scarborough Fair,” “Night and Day,” and “Never Gonna Let You Go.”

The 2020 documentary “Sergio Mendes: In the Key of Joy” explored his career and work with other contemporary artists, including will.i.am, Common and John Legend. Mendes and Legend received a 2012 Oscar nomination for best original song for “Real in Rio” from the animated film “Rio.”

Mendes reflected on his career longevity and many musical partnerships in a 2020 interview with NPR.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have had such experiences because that has enriched my life. Working with different people from different countries, from different cultures, I think it just helps you grow and learn new things. … I love that because you don’t program that; it’s about the magical encounter,” Mendes said. “I think it’s a beautiful thing in life.”

This story has been updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.