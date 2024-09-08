Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce serve couple goals at the US Open final

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in their tennis era.

Swift and Kelce were among the famous faces shown on broadcast of the US Open men’s singles final on Sunday. American tennis star Taylor Fritz faced Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the match, aired on ESPN.

The couple walked into Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York holding hands and were dressed for the occasion, with Swift donning a red gingham sundress and Kelce sporting a white Gucci bucket hat.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback, and his wife Brittany Mahomes later showed up and joined Kelce and Swift at their seats. Mahomes and Kelce kicked off the 2024-2025 NFL season on Thursday, winning their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

The superstar power couple weren’t the only celebrities in attendance.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves were also seen in the stands. Rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, Eddie Redmayne, Rachel Lindsay, Martha Stewart and Rebel Wilson were also present at Sunday’s match.

Fritz is the first American man to advance to the US Open final since Andy Roddick in 2006.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Issy Ronald contributed to this report.