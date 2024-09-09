CMA Awards 2024 nominations led by Morgan Wallen, but no Beyoncé

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Monday, with one artist leading the nominees and one notable absence.

Morgan Wallen garnered the most nods with seven, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson with four each.

Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves each secured three nominations.

Missing from the list was Beyoncé, who made history earlier this year by becoming the first Black woman to come in at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart with her “Act II: Cowboy Carter.”

The 58th Annual CMA Awards will air on November 20 on ABC and the next day on Hulu. A full list of nominees follows below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Jelly Roll

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

• Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

• “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry

Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

• “Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

• “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

• “Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

• “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

• Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

• Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

• Higher – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

• Leather – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

• Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens

Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

• “Burn It Down”

Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

• “Dirt Cheap”

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

• “I Had Some Help”

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

• “The Painter”

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

• “White Horse”

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Ashley McBryde

• Megan Moroney

• Kacey Musgraves

• Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Jelly Roll

• Cody Johnson

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Old Dominion

• The Red Clay Strays

• Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Maddie & Tae

• The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

• “Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

• “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

• “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

Producer: Zach Bryan

• “Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Producer: Joey Moi

• “you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Producer: Will Bundy

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

• Tom Bukovac – Guitar

• Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

• Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

• Rob McNelley – Guitar

• Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

• “Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

• “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Director: Chris Villa

• “I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney

Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

• “The Painter” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

• “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Megan Moroney

• Shaboozey

• Nate Smith

• Mitchell Tenpenny

• Zach Top

• Bailey Zimmerman

2024 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Weekly National

• “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One

• “Country Gold with Terri Clark” (Terri Clark) – Westwood One

• “Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – Jim Owens Entertainment

• “Highway Hot 30 with Buzz Brainard” (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM

• “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media

Daily National

• “The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, Morgan Huelsman, “SZN Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Mike D” Rodriguez, Abby Anderson, “Kick Off Kevin” O’Connell, and Stephen “Scuba Steve” Spradlin) – iHeartMedia

• “Michael J On Air” (Michael J. Stuehler) – iHeartMedia

• “Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

• “PickleJar Up All Night with Patrick Thomas” (Patrick Thomas) – PickleJar / Cumulus Media

• “Steve Harmon Show” (Steve Harmon) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

Major Market

• “The Andie Summers Show” (Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Donnie Black, and Shannon Boyle) – WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.

• “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

• “Frito & Katy” (Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas

• “The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister” (Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, and “Captain Ron” Koons) – KKWF, Seattle, Wash.

• “The Most Fun Afternoons With Scotty Kay” (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill.

Large Market

• “Dale Carter Morning Show” (Dale Carter) – KFKF, Kansas City, Mo.

• “Heather Froglear” (Heather Froglear) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

• “Jesse & Anna” (Jesse Tack and Anna Marie) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

• “Mike & Amanda” (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

• “On-Air with Anthony” (Anthony Donatelli) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

Medium Market

• “Brent Michaels” (Brent Michaels) – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

• “Joey & Nancy” (Joey Tack, Nancy Barger, and Karly Duggan) – WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.

• “New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody” (Nancy Wilson and Aaron “Woody” Woods) – WHKO, Dayton, Ohio

• “Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio

• “Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

• “Dan Austin Show” (Dan Austin) – WQHK, Fort Wayne, Ind.

• “Dave and Jenn” (Dave Roberts and Jenn Seay) – WTCR, Huntington-Ashland, W. Va.

• “The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.

• “Hilley & Hart” (Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart) – KATI, Columbia, Mo.

• “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

2024 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

• KCYY – San Antonio, Texas

• KKBQ – Houston, Texas

• KYGO – Denver, Colo.

• WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

• WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

• WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

• WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

• WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

• WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

• WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market

• KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

• WBEE – Rochester, N.Y.

• WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.

• WLFP – Memphis, Tenn.

• WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Small Market

• WCOW – La Crosse, Wis.

• WKML – Fayetteville, N.C.

• WKXC – Augusta, Ga.

• WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.

• WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.