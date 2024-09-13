Justin Timberlake expected to plead guilty to driving while impaired

By Brynn Gingras, CNN

(CNN) — Justin Timberlake is expected to plead guilty to one count of driving while impaired in a deal with Suffolk County, New York prosecutors, who agreed to drop a driving while intoxicated charge against the singer, according to a source familiar with the case.

The plea will include a to-be-determined fine, though the judge in the case could impose other penalties and still needs to approve the agreement at a hearing scheduled Friday morning, where Timberlake is anticipated to be in attendance.

Before the agreement, Timberlake had pleaded not guilty to the DWI charge, a misdemeanor, back in August. Had he been convicted, he could have faced a maximum of one year in prison and a $2500 fine.

In New York, a blood alcohol content of more than .05 “is legal evidence that you are impaired,” while “a BAC of .08 or higher is evidence of intoxication,” according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor in June after police said he left the bar at The American Hotel shortly after midnight, drove down Main Street in his 2025 BMW and failed to stop at a stop sign and stay in his lane. Police also said Timberlake failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer test several times, saying “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”

At a hearing in late July, Timberlake’s attorney disputed that the performer was intoxicated, arguing he should not have been arrested.

Timberlake has been performing over the summer with his Forget Tomorrow Tour. He is next scheduled to perform in New Jersey on September 28.

