‘Friends’-themed game show celebrating 30th anniversary of beloved sitcom is coming to Max

(CNN) — A new game show looking for the Ultimate “Friends” fan is coming to Max in honor the beloved NBC sitcom’s 30th anniversary.

“Fast Friends” is a four-part game show that is set to start production in October at New York City’s “Friends Experience: The One” activation, Max announced on Monday in a news release.

“From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard FRIENDS fans on their toes,” the news release read.

The quickest team participating in the “fast paced” competition will claim the title of “Ultimate Friends Fan.”

Dan Sacks, Brigette Theriault, Dan Norris and Richard Burgio will serve as co-executive producers for the game show, produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. (Max, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Friends” ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry – who died in October 2023 at age 54 – Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

It is one of televisions most popular and viewed series, and has continued to reach an expansive fan base around the world in the streaming era.

