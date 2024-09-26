‘SNL’ is firmly in Gen X territory at 50… but these shows have been on even longer

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — On October 11, 1975, the freshman cast of “Saturday Night Live” took the stage for the sketch comedy show’s first-ever live broadcast.

With comedy legends such as Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and Chevy Chase among the ensemble cast sparking the kind of laughter that makes your face hurt, the show was a hit. Ever since, the Lorne Michaels-created NBC mainstay has been providing weekend entertainment through hilarious sketches, meaningful host monologues and unforgettable musical performances, not to mention some sidesplitting impressions.

This weekend, “SNL” will mark a major milestone as the show – along with its original creator Michaels – embarks on its 50th season. While it has certainly cemented an enduring legacy, here’s a list of some of the longest-running shows on TV that have even “SNL” beat:

‘Meet the Press’ (1947)

For more than 75 years, viewers have made “Meet the Press” part of their Sunday mornings. The news program debuted on NBC in 1947 as a 30-minute program and expanded into a one-hour broadcast in 1992.

With its interview-style format, leading journalists have for decades spoken to every US president since 1960, along with members of congress and other world newsmakers. “Meet the Press” holds the title of the longest-running show on network television, according to NBC.

‘Today’ (1952)

Another septuagenarian program, “Today” debuted on NBC over 70 years ago with anchor Dave Garroway saying “Good morning” to viewers for the very first time. The weekday morning news program covers everything from breaking news to politics to music and pop culture.

In 1974, legendary journalist Barbara Walters, who died in 2022, made history when she became the first woman to co-host an American news program as an anchor on “Today.” Since then, many prominent female journalists have presided over the “Today” anchor desk, including Jane Pauley, Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira and current anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

‘The Tonight Show’ (1954)

“The Tonight Show” changed late-night television forever when it debuted in 1954. Using a then-groundbreaking talk show format, a coterie of legendary hosts have entertained night owls across the country through interviews with celebrity guests and musical performances for decades.

The first-ever host was actor and comedian Steve Allen, who in 1957 passed the mantle to Jack Paar. Johnny Carson began his run in 1962 as one of the most esteemed “Tonight Show” hosts, a position he held for three decades – longer than anyone else. Carson was followed by Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien and current “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

‘Jeopardy!’ (1964)

“Jeopardy!” debuted on NBC on March 30, 1964 with Art Fleming as the host and Don Pardo as the announcer. Contestant Mary Cabell Eubanks was the first-ever winner of the now long-running game show, taking home a prize of $345. The original version of “Jeopardy!” was a daytime TV program, airing on and off in different formats until 1978.

The show as it currently exists debuted 40 years ago in 1984, when the primetime syndicated version featured the late Alex Trebek as host and Johnny Gilbert announcing. “Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings became the show’s host in 2022.

’60 Minutes’ (1968)

“60 Minutes” has for decades broadcast in-depth interviews, profiles and investigative news reports for primetime viewers on CBS. Created by Don Hewitt, the show debuted with Mike Wallace and Harry Reasoner appearing as the first two correspondents.

The so-called newsmagazine has since aired many groundbreaking segments, with famed journalists including Andy Rooney, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley and CNN’s Anderson Cooper, among others, covering everything from active warzones to interviews with changemakers like a 21-year-old Taylor Swift.

‘Sesame Street’ (1969)

In 1969, Richard Nixon was days away from his inauguration, hundreds of thousands of people attended the Woodstock music festival, Neil Armstrong stepped foot on the moon… and “Sesame Street” debuted on TV. Even today, the PBS children’s program – comprised of both human and Muppet – is widely considered one of the most important movements in pop culture.

It’s one that has stood the test of time; who could forget earlier this year the massive response that Elmo got after he checked in on his X followers? Needless to say, “Sesame Street” has continued to entertain and educate both children and their parents for decades, even on CNN.

‘Monday Night Football’ (1970)

There’s a reason why football games are among the most-watched events on television. On ABC’s first-ever “Monday Night Football” broadcast over 50 years ago, famed quarterback Joe Namath and the New York Jets were beat by the Cleveland Browns. Thanks to then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle’s big vision to provide more opportunities for viewers to watch football games at home, many people beyond the 80,000 in the stands got to watch it.

“MNF” has since become a staple in many sports-loving households, gaining the distinction of being the longest-running sports series in TV history.

