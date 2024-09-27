What to watch this weekend

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Fall is in the air in some areas, so why not pop out to a theater or engage in some couch therapy to enjoy some downtime?

Looking over the crop of new content on offer, familiar faces is a bit of a theme right now.

Keep scrolling to get where we are going with that.

“Nobody Wants This”

The mid-aughts have called, and they are thrilled to see some of the stars from that era returning to the small screen.

“Veronica Mars” lead Kristen Bell and Adam Brody of “The O.C.” costar in this new Netflix romantic comedy series.

“An agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love, but can their relationship survive their wildly different lives and meddling families?” a description of the comedy reads.

We love a rom-com, be it a movie or a TV show, and these two have the extra special added sauce of nostalgia.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

“The Wild Robot”

Speaking of beloved, this animated film based on the children’s novel by Peter Brown stars Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, voicing the lead Roz, and a cast that also includes Pedro Pascal.

The adventure follows robot Roz who “is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling,” according to the movie’s logline.

The film is in theaters now.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 50 premiere

NBC’s long-running comedy sketch show is back, ready to skewer politicos and the cultural moment with the help of buzzy guest hosts and musical performers. The landmark 50th season kicks off on (of course) Saturday night, with recent Emmy-winner Jean Smart as host and Jelly Roll providing the tunes.

“SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Brilliant Minds”

Zachary Quinto is officially the poster person for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

The former “Heroes” and “Star Trek” star gets to embrace both brilliance and eccentricity with his latest role in “Brilliant Minds,” where he plays a character based on the late British neurologist and author Dr. Oliver Sacks – who inspired the Robin Williams-starring 1990 film “Awakenings.”

Like Sacks, who died in 2015 at the age of 82, Quinto’s character Dr. Oliver Wolf has prosopagnosia, a condition also known as face blindness.

The new show is currently streaming on Peacock.

“Penelope”

Megan Stott (“Little Fires Everywhere”) stars in this new show about a 16-year-old who defects from the modern world, and “finds herself almost cosmically drawn to nature,” according to a synopsis from Netflix. In the trailer, she is heard telling her mother on a voicemail that she’s not running away, but running towards something, and “please don’t try to find me.” The series calls to mind the epic “Into the Wild,” but here’s hoping this one has a happier ending.

The show is now streaming on Netflix.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 2

The sprawling universe of “The Walking Dead” marches on.

Norman Reedus is back as Daryl Dixon, and he’s ready to continue the battle against the undead in the latest season of this spinoff. Joined by Melissa McBride reprising her role of Carol Peletier, they are helping to keep the franchise’s legacy – and each other – alive.

The new season debuts Sunday on AMC.

