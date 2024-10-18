Tom Holland and Zendaya have read a ‘Spider-Man 4’ script draft and have some thoughts

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The star of the “Spider-Man” franchise sounds excited about the latest sequel, even if he has notes.

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man talked about that on the “Rich Roll Podcast.” The actor shared that he and his real-life girlfriend, Zendaya, who plays Parker’s love interest Michelle “MJ” Jones in the franchise, have read the draft script for “Spider-Man 4.”

“It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,” Holland said.

“I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me,” he continued. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’ But there’s a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it’s exciting.”

The couple have starred together in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Holland has also played the role in several other Marvel films, including 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Holland also discussed adjusting to the fame that has come along with his career.

“I was really lucky that my life changed slowly,” he said during the podcast. “I started when I was really young and then I had about 10 years before the ‘Spider-Man’ thing happened. The Spider-Man of it all, that was the big turning point of where like everything changed.”

That decade gave him time to adapt to the industry, he said, but there “definitely was a steep learning curve.”

