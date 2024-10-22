Sean Combs’ kids ‘stand united’ in their support for him

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The children of embattled mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs are publicly supporting him amid the music producer’s legal battles.

Quincy Brown, 33, and his siblings Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18 and 17-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, all shared a statement and photo of themselves together on social media. Their two-year-old sister Love, her mother, Dana Tran, their paternal grandmother, Janice Combs, and their father are also in the photo.

“The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” their caption reads. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

The post comes a day after seven new lawsuits were filed against the Sean Combs, including two from accusers who claim they were minors at the time they were allegedly drugged and assaulted by him.

More than two dozen suits have been filed against Combs, who is currently in federal custody as he awaits trial on his indictment in the Southern District of New York on counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Allegations against the musician turned entrepreneur have snowballed since November 2023, when his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, filed suit against him in which she detailed years of disturbing abuse allegations.

Combs denied the allegations at the time and quickly settled the suit with Ventura, though the details of the settlement have not been made public.

In May, CNN published a 2016 surveillance video that showed Combs physically abusing Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel that appeared to support an incident in her lawsuit.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab,” Combs said in a video shared on social media days after the video was broadcast. “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

The latest show of support by his children is not their first.

Brown, Christian Combs and the twins share the late Kim Porter as their mother. In September, they joined together to condemn “Kim’s Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side,” a self-published book billed as Porter’s memoir, that had become a bestseller on Amazon.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” they said in a statement posted at the time. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not.”

Combs and Porter dated off and on from 1994 to 2007, during which time their son and twin daughters were born. Combs helped raise Brown, who Porter had with singer, Al B. Sure.

She died in 2018 at the age of 47. Porter’s death was determined to have been caused by pneumonia.

She was one of the women Combs built his family with.

Justin Combs’ mother is celebrity stylist Misa Hylton, Chance Combs’s mother is businesswoman Sarah Chapman and Love Combs was born to Tran, who is reportedly a cyber security professional.

