Taylor Swift’s brother Austin helps a fan with style

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Fans are like family to Taylor Swift, and a member of her actual family recently stepped up for one of them.

Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, recently aided a concertgoer from getting tossed from a recent stop on the singer’s tour, according to a post shared on social media.

The TikTok video shows a female fan dressed up as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chief’s player Travis Kelce, at an “Eras Tour” show in Indianapolis.

The outfit included a football helmet and the unidentified fan in the video captioned the post, “Watch Austin Swift save my sister from not getting kicked out of the Eras tour.”

The video shows concertgoer getting close to a secured area, where Kelce appears to be, when security personnel appear to physically redirect the fan in the Kelce costume.

Someone else can be heard saying, “Let’s just calm down a little bit because her family is here alright? That was a little aggressive.”

That’s when Austin Swift stepped in.

He can be seen telling the guard, “Hey, let’s not put hands on people.”

“I’m sorry about that,” the younger Swift then tells the fan. “It’s a really cool costume.”

CNN has reached out to Taylor Swift’s representative for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.