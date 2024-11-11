Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome baby boy

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are the proud parents to a new baby boy.

On Monday, the couple announced that they’re “overjoyed” to share that they’ve welcomed a son named Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt to their growing brood.

“Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival,” Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced in a joint Instagram post. “We feel so blessed and grateful,”

The pair already share two daughters, Lyla and Eloise, born in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Pratt also shares son Jack, born in 2012, with his ex-wife actress Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger, who is the eldest daughter of journalist Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, wed Pratt in 2019.

Shortly after she gave birth to their first daughter Lyla, Schwarzenegger opened up about the joys of motherhood in a blog post published to Shriver’s website.

She wrote at the time that she had “never felt so sure of a new role or moment in my life than when I was handed my daughter.”

“When I became a mother, I felt like everything in my life had led me right to that baby being put on my chest, and it was perfect,” she added. “Mom is the title I have always wanted and the role that I have looked forward to for as long as I can remember.”

