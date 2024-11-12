Denzel Washington announces he will be in ‘Black Panther 3’ and it will be one of his last roles before retirement

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There is already awards season buzz about Denzel Washington in “Gladiator II,” but he is looking even further into the future.

During a recent interview with Australia’s “Today” show, Washington talked about his career and upcoming projects.

The esteemed Oscar-winning actor said his project choices these days are “about the filmmaker,” and he is “only interested in working with the best.”

“I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make,” Washington, 69, said. “Probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

Washington mentioned his upcoming Broadway run in Shakespeare’s “Othello,” in which he’ll play the titular character, a role he also played earlier in his career at the age of 22.

“After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film,” he said. “After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.”

Marvel has not yet officially announced a third film in the “Black Panther” franchise.

Washington said he also plans to star in a big-screen adaptation of “Othello,” as well as well as “King Lear” and then “after that I’m going to retire.”

