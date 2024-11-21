Celebrities have gotten a little too bleeping comfortable on morning TV this week

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — It’s a weird day when you can say that Richard Gere, Cher and “Great British Bake Off” judge Prue Leith have something other than being famous in common.

This week, the three personalities all made separate appearances on morning news programs, and all let slip some pretty major profanities on live TV.

And, honestly, you just can’t help but laugh at how unhinged things got.

Leith appeared on “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Thursday, and everything seemed pretty relaxed during a cooking segment as the show’s married co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos chatted with Leith about an experience she had with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Then, Ripa asked Leith how King Charles takes his tea.

The baking pro hesitated for a second, mentioning that “perhaps I can’t say this on morning television,” but Ripa chimed in to encourage her to “say whatever you want.”

Emboldened, Leith said the King of England’s tea preference is “hippie s—,” which of course elicited shocked laughter from Ripa and Consuelos.

One day prior, Gere appeared on “Today” to discuss his new show “The Agency” and mimicked a gesture that he does in the show.

That gesture was flipping the bird, which was blurred out on the broadcast before “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie admonished him for doing “an obscene gesture on this family morning show.”

“I’m bleeping you!” Guthrie said, while swatting at Gere with her pages of notes.

And if that weren’t enough, Cher appeared on “Today” earlier this week in a sit-down with the show’s anchor Hoda Kotb.

When asked to share something that “I love Lucy” star Lucille Ball once told her, Cher warned Kotb she may not be able to repeat it, but Kotb assured her that “we’ll bleep it.”

Well, it didn’t really work out that way because Cher dropped an f-bomb too fast for it to be censored.

Bet the control room over at NBC wishes they could turn back time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.