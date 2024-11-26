Jude Law just ruined ‘The Holiday’ and he is ‘sorry’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jude Law has broken a few hearts by sharing some behind-the-scenes information about the classic film, “The Holiday.”

During a recent interview with BBC Radio, Law discussed the 2006 Christmas movie that is a must-see for many each winter holiday season. He plays Cameron Diaz’s love interest and Kate Winslet’s brother in the rom-com.

“I find it just, honestly, glorious,” Law said of “The Holiday’s” long popularity with audiences.

Then he came with some surprising information when one of the hosts asked about possibly renting a stay in the cozy cottage featured prominently in the movie.

“That cottage doesn’t exist,” Law responded, causing folks in the room to gasp.

According to actor, the film’s director, Nancy Meyers, “is a bit of a perfectionist.”

“She toured that whole area and didn’t quite find the chocolate box cottage she’s looking for,” he recalled. “So she just [rented] a field and drew it and had someone build it.”

The cottage interior scenes weren’t even filmed in the quaint English countryside.

“We were shooting in the winter here,” the actor said of filming part of “The Holiday” in the UK. “Every time I’d go in that door, we’d cut, and we shot the interiors in LA about three months later.”

Cue more dismay from those present for the conversation, including one person who said, “We don’t want to hear anymore! You’re ruining it!”

“Just burst the bubble,” Law said, “Sorry!”

Way to be a Grinch, Jude Law!

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.