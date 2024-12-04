‘Loki’ actor Jack Veal appeals for help as he says he’s homeless at 17

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The actor who played Kid Loki in the first season of the Marvel series “Loki” has appealed for help from the public after falling on hard times.

Jack Veal recently posted on TikTok about his difficulties, saying “Hi. I’m a famous actor, I’m 17 and I’m homeless.”

“You may know me from ‘Loki,’ ‘The End of the F***ing World,’ or various other movies where I played important roles. I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth,” Veal said. “Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse and etcetera.”

According to the young actor, he had “nowhere else to go, and I need help.”

“Social services refuse to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate. I’ve been sleeping in the streets,” he said. “I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe and is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day. It’s difficult. Life is hard.”

Veal implored his followers to share what he said was happening in the hopes he could get some type of accommodation near London.

In a followup video Tuesday, he said he had been contacted by social services for a meeting that could potentially help him.

“I don’t know what you guys have done, but it’s gotten out there and it’s really, really helped me. They’re taking action now,” Veal said. “They’re actually doing something. God bless you all. Thank you so much.”

He promised to post a follow up after the meeting.

