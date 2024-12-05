Amy Adams would totally play Taylor Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Amy Adams is a Swiftie and welcomes any opportunity to be connected to Taylor Swift.

That is part of the reason why Adams said she is embracing calls to have her play Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, in any potential bio pic about the artist.

Adams talked about it recently on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and said it would be “amazing.”

“If it got me closer to Taylor, then that would be fun,” Adams said.

The “Disenchanted” actress is a the mother of a 14-year-old daughter and said her own fandom for the singer kicked into gear after seeing Swift on tour.

“I went to the Eras Tour, a friend of mine had a ticket,” she said. “And then I became like a Swiftie at 50. So I’m like a shifty Swiftie at 50.”

Adams has subsequently gone from an admirer of Swift’s artistry to “I’ll take all the friendship bracelets,” she joked.

Adams also shared that, years ago, she met and sang karaoke with Swift at a party. Their duet was a cover of “What’s Going On,” which Fallon interpreted to mean the 4 Non Blondes hit “What’s Up.”

“I may have sung it a little loud,” Adams said. “I’m sure everybody was like, ‘Amy, shut up. Like, we want to hear Taylor sing.’”

CNN has reached out to Paine for comment.

