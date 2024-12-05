Jamie Foxx declares ‘I’m back’ in trailer for new Netflix special chronicling 2023 hospitalization

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight about a health crisis he experienced last year in his upcoming Netflix comedy special.

A trailer for the special, titled “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was,” was released on Thursday, showcasing the Oscar-winning actor and comedian taking the stage in front of a cheering audience, saying, “I’m back!”

“And I’m so glad to see you all here, I’m so glad to be here,” Foxx adds.

Foxx will set the record straight about his health crisis “with humor and vulnerability,” according to an official synopsis for the special.

“Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed (for) and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank you to his fans. This comedy event is a celebration of resilience, humor, and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter,” the synopsis reads.

The special marks Foxx’s first film or TV project since he was hospitalized in April 2023. At the time, he was in Atlanta filming the upcoming Netflix film “Back in Action,” which co-stars Cameron Diaz and will be available to stream in January.

Foxx is known to be guarded about his private life and hasn’t yet publicly disclosed what caused his hospitalization.

The “Ray” star shared a small update in a July 2023 video posted to his Instagram page about why he chose not to disclose more information about the ordeal, saying at the time that he didn’t want the public “to see me like that.”

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through,” he added.

“Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was” will be available to stream on Netflix on December 10.

