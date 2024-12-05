Pete Davidson, Jason Sudeikis and other former ‘SNL’ cast members reveal how little they got paid

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Live from New York, it’s revelations about paydays on “Saturday Night Live.”

Some of the former and current cast members of “SNL” shared in a video shared by New York magazine about their financial splurges after joining the show.

Pete Davidson, who was a cast member from 2014 to 2022, set the tone.

“Do you guys know what they pay us?” he said. “It’s like three grand an episode. I think I got dinner.”

More than one person got a couch, including Cheri Oteri, who loved hers so much she said she had it reupholstered multiple times.

“I remember a designer coming over in tears, and he goes, ‘OK, those arms are too high. We have to get … We’re going to get rid of that couch,’” she said. “I said, ‘Oh no. No, you’re not. Not today, Satan. No, the couch is staying. You’re going.’”

Current cast member Bowen Yang and former cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus both snagged some shoes, though Yang went a little bit fancier with a pair of Gucci shoes.

“I bought a pair of shoes that were out of my budget,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “I’m going to tell you, they were $75.”

Jason Sudeikis worked as both a writer and a performer on the show from 2003 to 2013 and confirmed Davidson’s view.

“I mean, you don’t make enough money to make big purchases,” Sudeikis said. “So I think New York rent was probably the biggest purchase I made after writing my first year on ‘SNL.’”

“Saturday Night Live” is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a special airing on NBC on February 16.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.