Taylor Swift will bring spectacular Eras Tour run to a close in Vancouver

(CNN) — Taylor Swift will take her final bow on her Eras Tour stage on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia, marking the end of a significant chapter in modern music history.

The concert is the end of a three-night run in the Canadian city and is set to start around 9:45pm EDT/6:45pm PDT. Singer Gracie Abrams is listed as the opening act on the venue’s website.

Swift announced the Eras Tour after the 2022 release of her 10th album “Midnights.” It’s her first tour since 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour. It began in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The three-hour show was a quick sellout, with fans clamoring to witness it in person. Tickets were in such high demand at the time they went on sale that Ticketmaster infamously crashed, resulting in a congressional hearing after two dozen fans filed a lawsuit claiming that the ticketing site and its parent company Live Nation violated antitrust laws.

With a fully-loaded 44-song setlist as her guide, Swift used the Eras Tour to travel through time, performing songs from each album released during her 18-year career.

During the tour’s run, Swift released three albums – “The Tortured Poets Department” and two re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” releases.

Coming out of the pandemic, the Eras Tour came at a time when people needed it most and left an indelible mark on each city the show came to.

The tour drew so much fervor that it boosted local economies, caused earthquakes and hosted everyone from Prince William to Emma Stone, and so many more.

Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce even made a cameo on stage during a July show at London’s Wembley Stadium in the “TTPD” portion of the set, which she revamped her setlist to include after the album came out in April.

The tour also spawned her box office hit “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film that premiered in theaters in October 2023, earning about $96 million during its opening weekend in the United States and Canada, and $32 million internationally, according movie theater chain AMC.

The official figures of how much money the Eras Tour grossed have not been released but it’s been estimated that the tour will make over $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour in history.

The current record-holder is Elton John, whose Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour grossed over $900 million.

On Saturday, Swift acknowledged to end of the Eras Tour, telling her Vancouver audience this tour is “the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful, wonderful tour I’ve ever done,” according to footage posted online.

“I’ve never played this many shows on a tour before,” she added. “I just never wanted it to end because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

