Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña’s reactions to their Golden Globe nominations will make you smile

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez had the most heartwarming reactions to news of their Golden Globe nominations.

On Monday, Saldaña and Gomez both earned nominations for their respective performances in the Netflix thriller-musical “Emilia Pérez” in the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role category.

In a clip posted to her Instagram story Monday morning, Saldaña is seen watching the nominations be announced and is immediately brought to tears as her name is read.

In the background, people can be heard cheering her on as she is overcome with emotion.

“Dreams can come true,” she wrote in text over the video. She also thanked the film’s director Jacques Audiard, writing she was “indebted” him.

Gomez – who earned a second nomination for her performance in “Only Murders in the Building – also posted a video of herself reacting to her nomination.

The singer and actor looked stunned when she heard her name read aloud, burying her face in her hands and squealing, with glee, “I can’t believe it!”

“I am so grateful and honored,” Gomez wrote on the video, posted to her Instagram Story.

The film’s star, Karla Sofía Gascón also made history with her nomination in the best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy category, becoming the first transgender woman to be recognized in the category.

“Emilia Pérez” is the most-nominated film of this year’s slate of nominees with 10 total nominations.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.