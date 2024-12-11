‘The Voice’ Season 26 winner is…

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “The Voice” has crowned a new winner, and it’s great news for a new coach.

Sofronio Vasquez, who was a member of coach Michael Bublé’s team, won this season’s singing competition.

It was the first win for Bublé – the only coach to have two team members in the top five. That other team member, Shye, was the runner up.

Vasquez, 32, hails from Mindanao, Philippines, and thanked her coach prior to her win.

“Your mentorship is a blessing to me, my family and to all the dreamers out there,” he told Bublé. “You have opened up so many doors.”

The season’s other coaches were Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. At the beginning of the competition, all four turned their chairs for a chance to score Vasquez for their teams after he gave an impressive audition of Mary J. Blige’s version of “I’m Going Down.”

He performed “Unstoppable” by Sia and “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” for the finals.

Bublé shared video of the winning moment on social media, which showed Vasquez dropping to his knees tearfully after he was announced as the winner. The rest of the contestants and the coaches reacted joyfully, including Stefani, who could be seen twirling in a gown.

