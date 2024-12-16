Skip to Content
‘A Carpool Karaoke Christmas’ gifts us Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga

The Carpool Karaoke series dropped a surprise holiday episode
Frazer Harrison/Arturo Holmes/Monica Schipper/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
The Carpool Karaoke series dropped a surprise holiday episode
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” got into the holiday spirit.

On Sunday, the Apple TV+ series dropped a surprise holiday episode, though without the show’s usual driver, James Corden. This time around, Apple Music’s Zane Lowe took the wheel with three of music’s biggest stars at the moment.

Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan took turns as passengers, while Corden made a cameo with a phone call.

“Zane, my guy. Listen I need a favor,” Corden says to Lowe. “I’ve got three friends, they just need a ride.”

“Sure mate,” Lowe responds. “Just tell me where they are.”

“Tokyo, Missouri and Los Angeles,” Corden says, wincing before Lowe responds, “Whoa!”

The three singers belt out some holiday classics, as well as some of their own songs in what the streamer said is its first ever “Carpool Karaoke” Christmas special.

“Carpool Karaoke” became popular as a segment when Corden hosted “The Late Late Show.” He would routinely pick up artists who would sing their hits with him as they cruised around in a vehicle outfitted with cameras to capture all the action.

The episode is streaming now on Apple TV+.

