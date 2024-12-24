Christopher Nolan’s next film will be a star-studded adaptation of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan will be taking audiences to mythical Greece with his latest project.

Universal Pictures announced this week that Nolan will be directing a cinematic adaptation of “The Odyssey,” an ancient poem believed to be written by Homer between 750 and 650 BCE centering on the character Odysseus’ 10-year trek home after the Trojan War.

Nolan’s forthcoming adaptation is described as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” according to the studio’s announcement posted to their X page Monday.

Zendaya, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson along with Oscar-winners Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron are reportedly set to star in the film.

Holland recently spoke about signing onto the project, saying on “The Dish” podcast last week that the film hasn’t started shooting yet. He added that Nolan only “loosely pitched” it to him when they met to discuss the project, but that he still didn’t know all the details.

The “Spider-Man” actor also touched on working with his girlfriend Zendaya, joking that “studios love it” when they’re on the same project because they only have to pay for “one hotel room.”

Pattinson, Damon and Hathaway have all previously appeared in Nolan’s films, including “Tenet,” “Interstellar” and “Oppenheimer.”

Nolan is also behind epic films including “Inception,” “The Dark Knight,” “Dunkirk” and his most recent film “Oppenheimer,” which scored big at last year’s Oscars when it took home the trophy for best picture. Nolan won that award as a producer, and also took home the Academy Award for best director.

According to Universal’s social media announcement this week, “The Odyssey” will bring Homer’s “foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time” and will open in theaters on July 17, 2026.

