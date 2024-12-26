John Legend’s daughter negotiates getting a smartphone during adorable interview with dad

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — John Legend’s daughter Luna is proving that she’s an impressive negotiator.

The 8-year-old showed off her skills in a new video published by Billboard on Thursday, where she interviewed her father about his latest children’s album, “My Favorite Dream.”

In a hilarious exchange, Luna didn’t waste any time angling for a smartphone after Legend told her that lately, he and Chrissy Teigen – with whom he shares children Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren – have been “getting some good advice about phones and social media and how dangerous they are.”

Legend continued to say that they won’t allow Luna to have a smartphone until she’s 16 years old.

“How about we compromise on nine (years old),” Luna cheekily told her dad after he asked what she thought about that advice.

The Grammy-winner laughed at her response, throwing his head back and applauding her adorable effort.

As for Luna’s interviewing skills? They are equally as impressive.

The duo are seen in the 10-minute video talking about Legend’s children’s album, on which Luna contributed to some of the album’s cover art and vocally on a track titled, “L-O-V-E.”

Legend released his debut children’s album “My Favorite Dream” in August. The collection was co-produced by indie artist Sufjan Stevens.

Luna at one point asked Legend “what do you love most about our family?”

“I think it’s the most pure love you can have is the love you have for your family,” he responded. “When me and mommy look at you and look at your brothers and your sister, we see ourselves and we want to pour all of this knowledge and all these lessons we’ve learned in life into you, and help you become the best adults you can be.”

