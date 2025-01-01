Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives birth to her first baby

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

(CNN) — Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who became infamous due to her role in the killing of her abusive mother, has given birth to her first child.

Blanchard’s boyfriend Ken Urker shared an image of the new mom and baby with the caption, “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all.”

Her child was born on December 28, People reported — one year from the day she was released from prison.

Ahead of her child’s birth, Blanchard revealed to People that the baby’s name would be Aurora, inspired by the couple’s love of the aurora borealis phenomenon, better known as the northern lights.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving more than seven years of a 10-year prison sentence for her role in helping to kill her mother, Dee Dee. Blanchard was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which a caregiver fakes their child’s illness or induces symptoms to make their child ill.

Blanchard reunited with Urker, her ex-fiancé, in 2024. She was previously married to Ryan Anderson, from whom she filed for divorce in April.

Her pregnancy wasn’t planned, she told fans in a YouTube video in July.

“It was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” she said in the video.

Blanchard’s story and role in her mother’s death captivated true crime fans and was dramatized in the 2019 Hulu series “The Act.” Upon her release, she started to tell her story herself, appearing in the Lifetime reality series “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup” and publishing a memoir in December.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.