Jeff Baena, writer, director and husband of Aubrey Plaza, dead at 47

(CNN) — Jeff Baena, a writer and director whose credits include “Life After Beth” and “The Little Hours,” has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

He was 47.

Baena died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday. His cause of death is listed as deferred on coroner records.

Baena is the husband of actor and comedian Aubrey Plaza. The two worked on several projects together, including the 2014’s horror-comedy “Life After Beth” and the 2017 historical comedy “The Little Hours.”

More recently, the pair collaborated on the 2021 comedy series “Cinema Toast,” and the 2022 film “Spin Me Round.”

Baena is also known for co-writing the acclaimed 2004 film “I Heart Huckabees.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Baena and Plaza for comment.

The couple married in a private ceremony in 2021 and have been together since 2011.

Baena is survived by Plaza, his parents and stepparents, along with several siblings.

This story is developing and will be updated.

