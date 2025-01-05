Demi Moore wins her first award for acting: ‘I’m just in shock right now’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Demi Moore is now a first-time Golden Globe winner.

On Sunday, Moore won for best female actor in a film — musical or comedy for her performance in “The Substance.”

“I really wasn’t expecting that. I’m just in shock right now,” Moore said when she took the stage. “I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor and I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”

Moore, 62, recalled an exchange with a movie producer about 30 years ago who called her a “popcorn actress.”

“At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have,” she said of her win. “And I bought in and I believed that and that corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it. Maybe I was complete, maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do.”

She said that the script for “The Substance” came to her while she was in “this low point” of her life.

“(Then) I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called ‘The Substance,’ and the universe told me that you’re not done,” Moore continued.

“The Substance” is a feminist fable with a dark warning about the pitfalls of blindly chasing youth, written and directed by Coralie Fargeat of France.

“I’ll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting,” Moore said of the film. “In those moments, when we don’t think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough: I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.”

