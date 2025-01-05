The Vivienne, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ winner, has died

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — James Lee Williams, a drag performer who went by The Vivienne and was crowned the Season 1 winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,’ has died. They were reportedly 32. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The news was confirmed via an Instagram post from The Vivienne’s manager Simon Jones, who wrote on Sunday, “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person.”

Jones added, “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

No further details were available. CNN has reached out to another management agency for further information.

The Vivienne won the first season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” in 2019, and also competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7 in 2022.

